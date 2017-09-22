Michelle Obama makes first public appearance in months -- and she looks stunning!

Michelle Obama is looking gorgeous as ever!

The former first lady was spotted at a tech conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, her first public appearance since late July, on Thursday evening. Michelle appeared before a large crowd, talking about her and her family's eight years in the White House.





For the event, the former FLOTUS dazzled in a collared dress with intricate floral detailing on the front of the outfit. Michelle kept her short tresses curled and her makeup simple with a slight hint of gloss on her lips.

"It's like being shot out of a cannon while drinking from a fire hydrant blind," she explained as she explained to the audience how she got used to her new way of living. "You have to tell the White House what kind of toilet paper you like. You don't know where your forks are."

Her biggest challenge? Raising her daughters, Malia and Sasha, "under the glare of one of the harshest and biggest lights."

Malia, 19, is now a freshman at Harvard University, while Sasha, 16, is currently in high school.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the mother of two was spotted in flashing her legs in a stylish beach-appropriate outfit while boarding a yacht in Spain. Clearly Michelle is living her best life right now.

