Michelle Obama Joins Husband Barack In French Polynesia Vacation

According to Tahiti television station TNTV, Michelle and Barack Obama took a boat to Mo’orea island for swimming and other water activities.

Former first lady Michelle Obama joined her husband Barack Obama on his monthlong French Polynesia vacation over the weekend, according to reports. The former U.S. president arrived in French Polynesia last month after he left the White House in January.

According to Tahiti television station TNTV, Michelle and Barack Obama took a boat to Mo’orea island for swimming and other water activities. Two other watercrafts with several bodyguards on board escorted their boat.

Photos posted by the television station showed 53-year-old Michelle paddleboarding, while Barack swam in the lagoon.

Barack Obama has been staying at the Marlon Brando's privately owned retreat Tetiaroa, which is often visited by A-list Hollywood stars.

Prior to his French Polynesia trip, Barack Obama was pictured with his half-sister and friends at Noi Thai Cuisine at Honolulu's Royal Hawaiian Center last month.

He was "very friendly and down to earth, as well as very cool," the restaurant's general manager, Ying Rosawan, reportedly said at the time. "We wanted President Obama and his party to have a nice, quiet dinner at Noi Thai. We did our best to keep it under wraps the whole day -- even diners on the other side of the restaurant had no idea the president was eating here. Only a handful of people knew he was coming. We only told our staff just before he came. In the end, it was so worth it, and we really hope to see him on his next visit back home to Hawaii."

After he returns from his vacation, Barack Obama is expected to make his first visit to Scotland to attend a charity fundraiser in Edinburgh next month, according to the U.K.-based Hunter Foundation.

“From the South Side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honor to hear that story from the man who made that journey,” Tom Hunter, the founder of the charity, said. “We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th President of the United States in Scotland at this event.”

Related Articles