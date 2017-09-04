Michelle Obama goes full-on Beyonce in honor of Bey's 36th birthday

She ain't sorry!

Michelle Obama went full-on Beyonce in honor of the star's 36th birthday, and the photo is truly a must-see: The former First Lady channeled Bey's iconic "Formation" look in a wide-brimmed black hat, long braids and massive bling.

Michelle joined Serena Wiliams, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and more than a dozen other women for the photo series, which was posted on Beyonce's official website. Check out the full set and try not to screech:

Although the ladies have a bit of an age difference (Michelle is 53), they've developed a close friendship over the years. Video footage even showed Michelle having the best time at Beyonce's 2016 birthday party -- wonder if Sasha and Malia were jealous!

Beyonce played a huge part in several important days in Michelle's life: She performed a beautiful rendition of "At Last" for the First Couple's first dance in 2009, and four years later, she was given the honor of singing the national anthem at Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013.

