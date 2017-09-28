Michelle Obama faces backlash after saying female Trump voters went 'against their own voice'





Michelle Obama is getting heat on Twitter after saying that women who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election went against their "own voice."

The former first lady made the controversial remark at a Boston conference on Wednesday, saying that female voters who backed the GOP nominee in the 2016 presidential election chose what they were "told to like."

And given the fact that Obama's explanation refers to a sizable chunk of the female population in the U.S. -- roughly 42 percent -- she would probably be right to expect some backlash.

"She said if you're a female and voted for Trump you lost your voice. Every female Trump voter should be appalled at that. Unreal," one user tweeted, while another wrote: "I will never EVER regret NOT voting for Hillary Clinton! I am an independent voter, and I wouldn't vote for her if a gun were to my head."







See more reactions to Michelle Obama's comment below:



Many women said they found Obama's remarks demeaning.







Others accused the former FLOTUS of voter shaming.







However, Obama also added at the conference that she still wants to see Trump successful as president.

“We want the sitting president to be successful because we live in this country,” she said. “He is our commander in chief, he was voted in.”

