Michelle Obama on election night: 'I went to bed'

While our eyes were glued to the television on election night, First Lady Michelle Obama had other plans.

"I went to bed," she told People in a joint interview with her husband President Barack Obama. "I don't watch debates. I don't like to watch the political discourse. I never have. I barely did with him [Barack]."

She continued: "Once you do what you can do, then you rest easy. It was in the hands of the American people."

The Obamas were vocal supporters of Hillary Clinton's run for president. At the Democratic National Convention in July, the First Lady gave a heartening speech in which she coined her election season motto: "When they go low, we go high."

In her interview with People, she told the magazine that she and Barack would work with Donald Trump's administration to prepare for the coming transition.

"We are ready to work with the next administration and make sure they are as successful as they can be, because that's what's best for this country," she said.

