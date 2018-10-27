Michelle Obama Is Challenging People To Start Voting Squads As Midterms Near

Michelle Obama is continuing her efforts to increase voter turnout in the midterm elections, this time by encouraging people to secure a squad.

The former first lady is the co-chair of When We All Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on getting people to the polls. The #VotingSquad challenge encourages people to hold their friends and loved ones accountable by ensuring they vote in the midterm elections. Election Day is Nov. 6 and early voting is underway in many states.

“For over a decade, I’ve been traveling the country trying to get more people to vote,” Obama said in the campaign video. “And during that time, I learned a little secret: You are the best messengers to get out the vote.”

I’m challenging everyone across the country to start a #VotingSquad to get your friends and family ready to vote. That means you, @JanelleMonae, @TomHanks, @FaithHill, @TheTimMcGraw, @CP3 & @Lin_Manuel!



Build your squad & then tag 5 others to do the same! https://t.co/TyUUB9GhTipic.twitter.com/lO4Goedx8q — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 26, 2018

The #VotingSquad initiative encourages people to put together a five-person “squad” that will encourage everyone in the group to vote by Nov. 6.

“As the leader of the squad, it’s up to you to make sure these people are ready to vote,” the website says.

Obama has since called on her celebrity friends to help spread the initiative. On Friday, she tweeted to Janelle Monáe, Tom Hanks, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Chris Paul and Lin-Manuel Miranda ― all co-chairs of When We All Vote.

On it @MichelleObama! Getting my #VotingSquad together now. I will make sure we get five of our friends and family to the polls. Sign up your squad at https://t.co/F6rE4WDfl6. https://t.co/bHJyawtFAJ — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 26, 2018

And the responses have been pouring in.

“Dirty Computer” artist Monáe responded to Obama’s call on Twitter, writing “I’m on it.”

Hanks has also since responded, adding, “Let’s go!”

On it! Let’s go! @MichelleObama. Vote. Take your friends! Give em donuts if that will help the turnout! Hanx! https://t.co/tzzQIKWfKh — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 26, 2018