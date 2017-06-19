Michelle Obama's latest Instagram post gives new meaning to squad goals

Shoutout to former First Lady Michelle Obama for continuing to inspire us to keep up with our #HealthGoals.

On Monday, Obama shared on Instagram that she frequently hosted workout bootcamps with her friends while she was in the White House. Even though she's no longer living on Pennsylvania Avenue, she decided to continue the tradition.

"Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first," she wrote in the post.

The real Squad Goal is finding friends who will wipe your tears away when that bootcamp becomes too real.