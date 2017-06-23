Michelle Carter Spotted First Time In Public After Guilty Verdict

Michelle Carter, who could face up to 20 years in prison for encouraging her boyfriend Conrad Roy III to kill himself, was seen in public for the first time since being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Photos of the 20-year-old Massachusetts woman were posted by Daily Mail on Thursday.

Carter was seen emerging from her car at her family home in Plainville, wearing a T-shirt with a peace symbol and Bob Marley's lyric, "Get up stand up, don't give up the fight." She carried a file with some documents in it and empty water bottles. According to Daily Mail, Carter has been enjoying her freedom ahead of her sentencing on Aug. 3.

Read: What's Next For Michelle Carter After Guilty Verdict For Involuntary Manslaughter In Conrad Roy's Suicide?

After Carter's guilty verdict last week, she expressed her disappointment over the judge's decision, and her lawyer told People magazine his client “will be weighing our various options moving forward.” It is unclear what exactly the future would hold for Carter as her lawyer Joseph Cataldo said he was not sure whether his client will appeal her conviction.

Carter's boyfriend died by suicide in the summer of 2014 by inhaling carbon monoxide from a truck’s exhaust system to poison himself. During the trial, prosecutors cited thousands of text messages between Carter and Roy in which she repeatedly urged her boyfriend to take his own life. At certain points, Carter gave him ideas for how to kill himself and expressed frustration that he hadn’t done so yet.

“She admits, in texts, that she did nothing,” Judge Lawrence Moniz said while handing out the guilty verdict. “She did not call the police or Mr. Roy’s family. And finally, she did not issue a simple additional instruction: ‘Get out of the truck.’”

After the conviction, Roy's family and friends expressed their relief as they remembered the teenager. In an interview with Daily Mail on Wednesday, Roy's mother called for laws specifically outlining abetment to suicide.

"I would give up everything - I would be homeless, sleep in my car for the rest of my life, if I could just get him back," Lynn Roy told Daily Mail. "I want a law in place that prevents this happening to any other mother and child. The ultimate goal is to have a law passed. It's not going to bring my son back but I would be honored if it would help other children."

Read: How Michelle Carter Reacted To Her Conviction In Conrad Roy III's Suicide

Lynn declined from commenting about Carter's scheduled sentencing, saying: "I don't want to talk about the outcome. I don't wish pain, I feel bad for her family too."

"I'm 44 and it hurts me to hear what people say about my son as I'm sure it hurts her family to hear what they say about her," Lynn said. "I want to handle this with as much grace as I can because that's what my son would want."

Related Articles