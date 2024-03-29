Michaels, T.J. Maxx, Five Below slated for Yorktown, officials say

Popular retailers Michaels, T.J. Maxx and Five Below are slated to come to Yorktown.

The national chains are planning to move into the vacant Kmart space in the Yorktown Green shopping plaza, officials said Thursday.

Plaza owner Oster Properties has not said when the stores will open, according to a news release from the town, but has a request to the town Planning Board for alterations to the space.

The announcement of the stores' expected arrival to the former Kmart space, at 335 Downing Drive in the Yorktown Heights hamlet, follows Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace opening in 2022 in another plaza building, which had been empty for 10 years.

T.J. Maxx has more than 1,000 such department stores around the country. Michaels, an arts and crafts retailer, has more than 1,200 North America locations. And Five Below is a specialty discount store with about 1,500 locations nationally.

“The Town Board has made every effort to facilitate a renaissance for this vital property in the center of Yorktown Heights’ business district, and we will soon see the results of our work,” Deputy Supervisor Ed Lachterman said in the release.

According to Thursday's release, more openings are expected in town. A Mr. Softee and a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs are expected to open April 1 in the former Subway space at 1992 Commerce St. A Crumbl Cookies bakery is readying to open near Crompond Road’s BJ’s Wholesale Club.

A few years ago, the town issued a news release about a proposal to create a mixed-used development at the Kmart site in the Yorktown Green plaza. But that did not come to fruition as an obstacle emerged involving the former Kmart building's lease.

Officials at Oster could not be immediately reached for comment about what changed since then. A town Planning Board agenda this month includes the firm's application for site plan approval to build a new loading dock, trash compactor and trash enclosure at the former Kmart building. Plans included with it and available online showed the storefront signage for T.J. Maxx, Five Below, and Michaels.

"These new stores will not only enrich our retail offerings but also contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of our community," Eden Kongoli, Oster Properties vice president, said in the news release Thursday. "We look forward to providing an exceptional shopping experience for all our visitors.”

Michael McKinney covers growth and development in Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley for The Journal News/lohud.com and the USA Today Network.

