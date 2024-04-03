Michael Rust tops LaKeisha Haase in judge race, Menasha elects youngest mayor. Here are Tuesday’s full election results in Winnebago County.
OSHKOSH ― Michael Rust is moving up to the bench.
The onetime court commissioner is now a circuit judge, having been elected to a six-year term for Winnebago County Circuit Court Branch 1 by upending outgoing common council member LaKeisha Haase in Tuesday’s spring election.
According to unofficial results, Rust received 15,699 votes to finish with 53% of the vote while Haase had 47% of the vote after tallying 13,876 votes.
The result ended Haase’s latest bid to return to the bench after she lost a reelection bid for Branch 4 two years ago and then failed to unseat Branch 2 incumbent Scott Woldt in a very contentious 2023 race.
Rust’s elevation proved to be a massive turnaround from February’s primary, where he garnered just 28.2% of the vote as opposed to Haase’s 46.2%.
Restaurant owner Kris Larson, attorney DJ Nichols and outgoing Winnebago County Board Supervisor Jacob Floam are set to fill the three empty seats on Oshkosh Common Council after they finished as the three top vote-getters.
Larson received 23.1% of the vote while Nichols and Floam had 22.1% and 19.2%, respectively, to hold off Thomas Asuma (17.9%) and Kristopher Ulrich (17.8%) in a closely contested race.
Nicholas, Floam and Larson will be replacing Haase, Deputy Mayor Lynnsey Erickson and Michael Ford, who all opted not to seek re-election.
Kristopher Karns was unable to retain his seat on the Oshkosh Area School District Board, as challenger Timothy Hess was able joined board president Beth Wyman and fellow incumbent Chris Wright as the three top vote-getters.
Wyman led all candidates with 28.1% of the vote while Hess garnered 25.3% and Wright finished with 24.7%. Karns finished on the outside looking in with 21.9%.
In Omro, Mayor Steve Jungwirth earned another term in office by comfortably staving off political newcomer Suzette Davis-Rice. Jungwirth tallied 445 votes for 68% of the vote while toppling Davis-Rice (32%).
26-year-old Austin Hammond became the youngest mayor in the history of the City of Menasha when he held off fellow council member Rebecca Nichols by 102 votes to succeed outgoing Mayor Don Merkes.
Reports from Winnebago and Calumet counties showed Hammond received 1,678 votes, or 51.6%, just ahead of Nichols, who tallied 1,576 (48.4%).
Nichols also lost the race for mayor in 2020 to Merkes, who opted not to seek re-election for another term after spending 16 years in office.
Thirteen new supervisors will be taking their seats on an overhauled Winnebago County Board following Tuesday’s massive shakeup where all 36 positions were up for election.
Up next is the partisan primary on Aug.13 ahead of the Nov.5 general election.
Here's a look at Tuesday's results.
Presidential Preference
Democratic – 13,111
Republican – 14,268
Democratic President of the United States
Joe Biden – 12,928
Dean Phillips – 483
Uninstructed Delegation – 804
Write-in – 120
Republican President of the United States
Chris Christie – 283
Vivek Ramaswamy – 127
Ron DeSantis – 558
Nikki Haley – 2,137
Donald Trump – 12,308
Uninstructed Delegation – 338
Write-in – 57
Circuit Court Judge, Branch 1
Michael D. Rust – 15,669
LaKeisha D. Haase – 13,876
Write-in – 26
County Supervisor, District 1
Rachel Dowling – 544
Write-in – 8
County Supervisor, District 2
KristL Laux – 430
Jake Ackmann – 277
Write-in – 1
County Supervisor, District 3
Write-in – 55
County Supervisor, District 4
Jeff Lutz – 608
Write-in – 10
County Supervisor, District 5
Kay Horan – 365
Stefanie A. Holt – 435
Write-in – 2
County Supervisor, District 6
Jason Kraayvanger – 296
Lucas Reinke – 365
Write-in – 7
County Supervisor, District 7
Kate Hancock-Cooke – 592
Betsy Ellenberger – 575
Write-in – 3
County Supervisor, District 8
Jim Wise – 456
Write-in – 7
County Supervisor, District 9
Donald Nussbaum – 534
Write-in – 8
County Supervisor, District 10
Bryan Stafford – 502
Timothy Jacobson – 369
Write-in – 8
County Supervisor, District 11
Tim Paterson – 335
Jeffrey H. Schettl – 262
Write-in – 9
County Supervisor, District 12
Maribeth Gabert – 567
Write-in – 8
County Supervisor, District 13
Steven Binder – 331
Write-in – 11
County Supervisor, District 14
Tom Swan – 490
Write-in – 151
County Supervisor, District 15
E. Michael Robinson – 285
Amber Lyn Gilbertson – 375
Write-in – 4
County Supervisor, District 16
Christian Mueller – 89
Bob Knudsen – 73
Write-in – 1
County Supervisor, District 17
Write-in – 31
County Supervisor, District 18
James Ponzer – 438
Write-in – 13
County Supervisor, District 19
Joshua Belville – 356
Larry Lautenschlager – 323
Write-in – 7
County Supervisor, District 20
Tim Macho – 312
Eric R. Vlach – 176
Write-in – 6
County Supervisor, District 21
John Hinz – 445
Jeff Lawrence – 246
Write-in – 3
County Supervisor, District 22
Doug Zellmer – 561
Write-in – 12
County Supervisor, District 23
Koby Schellenger – 546
Write-in – 9
County Supervisor, District 24
Sarah Nelson – 426
Andy Buck – 521
Write-in – 1
County Supervisor, District 25
Karen D. Powers – 496
Scott A. Perzentka – 458
Write-in – 2
County Supervisor, District 26
Conley Hanson – 390
Write-in – 4
County Supervisor, District 27
Morris Cox – 551
Write-in – 10
County Supervisor, District 28
Nate Gustafson – 647
Write-in – 6
County Supervisor, District 29
George E. Bureau – 402
Benjamin S. Frank – 322
County Supervisor, District 30
Chuck Farrey – 907
Write-in – 9
County Supervisor, District 31
Ralph D. Harrison, Sr. – 885
Write-in – 6
County Supervisor, District 32
Frank Frassetto – 656
Robert T. Keller – 538
Write-in – 5
County Supervisor, District 33
Thomas J. Egan – 851
Write-in – 5
County Supervisor, District 34
Ed Jeziorny – 253
Tim O’Brien – 624
Write-in – 2
County Supervisor, District 35
Douglas Nelson – 801
Write-in – 63
County Supervisor, District 36
Howard Miller – 525
Write-in - 106
Town of Algoma Supervisor
Patricia Petey Clark – 979
Dan Martin – 865
Write-in – 22
Town of Clayton Supervisor 3
Patti Christianson – 586
Write-in – 12
Town of Clayton Supervisor 4
Terry Haase – 294
Scott C. Reif – 397
Write-in – 6
Town of Neenah Supervisor
David Bluma – 451
Jim Weiss – 575
Write-in – 3
Town of Winneconne Supervisor
Dale Burghardt – 375
Ryan Koch – 356
Write-in – 9
Village of Fox Crossing Trustee 1
Michael Van Dyke – 2,169
Write-in – 18
Village of Fox Crossing Trustee 3
Nicholas Gebert – 956
Gregory J. Ziegler – 1,430
Write-in – 15
Village of Fox Crossing Trustee 5
Deb Swiertz – 2,025
Write-in – 15
Village of Winneconne Trustee
Gary K. Witzke – 231
Joshua S. Janikowski – 259
Jaci Stelzner – 287
Miles Girouard – 228
Write-in – 5
City of Menasha Mayor
Austin R. Hammond – 1,678
Rebecca Nichols – 1,576
Write-in – 13
City of Menasha Alderperson, District 2
Sandra Dabill Taylor – 135
Rosita Eisenach – 194
Write-in – 1
City of Menasha Alderperson, District 4
Terri Perkins – 237
Write-in – 4
City of Menasha Alderperson, District 6
Tom Marshall – 129
Write-in – 0
City of Neenah Alderperson, District 1
Mark A. Ellis – 910
Kristen Sandvick – 697
Write-in – 4
City of Neenah Alderperson, District 2
Brian D. Borchardt – 1,397
Write-in – 26
City of Neenah Alderperson, District 3
Jeffrey Linski – 670
William Pollnow Jr. – 689
Write-in – 18
City of Omro Mayor
Steve Jungwirth – 445
Suzette Davis-Rice – 209
Write-in – 2
City of Omro Council Member
David Wiese – 416
Jason A. Reeves – 394
Cindy Ostrander – 405
Write-in – 17
City of Omro Municipal Judge
Jeffrey L. Kratz – 500
Write-in – 2
City of Oshkosh Council Member
Kristopher Ulrich – 3,783
Kris Larson – 4,905
Jacob Floam – 4,078
Tom Asuma – 3,804
DJ Nichols – 4,689
Write-in – 73
Friendship Consolidated Sanitary Commissioner
Raella Florea – 7
Berlin Area School Board
Jim Carriveau – 92
Catherine L. Kujawa – 91
Beth Paskey-Cook – 74
Jake Fox – 53
Write-in – 1
Menasha Joint School Board
Mary Jean MJ Shimek – 2,196
Chad E. Lewis – 1,984
Steve L. Thompson – 2,079
Write-in - 77
Neenah Joint School Board
Jeb Pfeifle – 3,466
Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson – 3,572
Brian Epley – 4,218
Alex Corrigan – 3,772
Susan Garcia Franz – 3,772
Chari Long – 3,485
Write-in - 76
New London School Board
Mark W. Grossman – 16
Nate Grundy – 12
Katie Batten – 12
Write-in - 1
Omro School Board
Kattie Stenson – 731
Jennifer Schmick – 969
Darla M. Fink – 822
Eric Thon – 701
Write-in - 29
Oshkosh Area School Board
Timothy Hess – 6,566
Beth Wyman – 7,315
Kristopher Karns – 5,687
Chris Wright – 6,430
Write-in - 108
Ripon Area School Board
Lori Machmueller – 76
Shannon Lampe – 46
Kelly Nielsen – 89
Denise K. Martinez – 87
Katie Grady – 81
Write-in – 3
Rosendale-Brandon School Board, Brandon Area
Jack Meyer – 0
Mandy Lemmenes – 1
Write-in – 0
Rosendale-Brandon School Board, Rosendale Area
Shane Bauer – 1
Jennifer Riedeman – 1
Write-in – 0
Weyauwega-Fremont School Board, City of Weyauwega
Nancy E. Gorchals – 102
Brandon J. Leschke – 57
Write-in - 2
Weyauwega-Fremont School Board, Towns of Bloomfield and Wolf River
Brad Gerrits – 114
Wally Sedlar – 45
Write-in - 1
Winneconne Community School Board
Donna J. Hanson – 1,314
Dean Ackmann – 1,440
Jill Verich – 1,324
Write-in - 63
State Referendum – Q1: Use of Private Funds
Yes – 14,393
No – 11,068
State Referendum – Q2: Election Officials
Yes – 15,131
No – 10,272
Town of Nepeuskun Municipal Referendum
Yes – 105
No – 59
Town of Utica Municipal Referendum – Q1
Yes – 110
No – 191
Town of Utica Municipal Referendum – Q2
Yes – 108
No –193
