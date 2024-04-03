Michael Rust tops LaKeisha Haase in judge race, Menasha elects youngest mayor. Here are Tuesday’s full election results in Winnebago County.

OSHKOSH ― Michael Rust is moving up to the bench.

The onetime court commissioner is now a circuit judge, having been elected to a six-year term for Winnebago County Circuit Court Branch 1 by upending outgoing common council member LaKeisha Haase in Tuesday’s spring election.

According to unofficial results, Rust received 15,699 votes to finish with 53% of the vote while Haase had 47% of the vote after tallying 13,876 votes.

The result ended Haase’s latest bid to return to the bench after she lost a reelection bid for Branch 4 two years ago and then failed to unseat Branch 2 incumbent Scott Woldt in a very contentious 2023 race.

Rust’s elevation proved to be a massive turnaround from February’s primary, where he garnered just 28.2% of the vote as opposed to Haase’s 46.2%.

Restaurant owner Kris Larson, attorney DJ Nichols and outgoing Winnebago County Board Supervisor Jacob Floam are set to fill the three empty seats on Oshkosh Common Council after they finished as the three top vote-getters.

Larson received 23.1% of the vote while Nichols and Floam had 22.1% and 19.2%, respectively, to hold off Thomas Asuma (17.9%) and Kristopher Ulrich (17.8%) in a closely contested race.

Nicholas, Floam and Larson will be replacing Haase, Deputy Mayor Lynnsey Erickson and Michael Ford, who all opted not to seek re-election.

Kristopher Karns was unable to retain his seat on the Oshkosh Area School District Board, as challenger Timothy Hess was able joined board president Beth Wyman and fellow incumbent Chris Wright as the three top vote-getters.

Wyman led all candidates with 28.1% of the vote while Hess garnered 25.3% and Wright finished with 24.7%. Karns finished on the outside looking in with 21.9%.

In Omro, Mayor Steve Jungwirth earned another term in office by comfortably staving off political newcomer Suzette Davis-Rice. Jungwirth tallied 445 votes for 68% of the vote while toppling Davis-Rice (32%).

Steve Jungwirth

26-year-old Austin Hammond became the youngest mayor in the history of the City of Menasha when he held off fellow council member Rebecca Nichols by 102 votes to succeed outgoing Mayor Don Merkes.

Reports from Winnebago and Calumet counties showed Hammond received 1,678 votes, or 51.6%, just ahead of Nichols, who tallied 1,576 (48.4%).

Nichols also lost the race for mayor in 2020 to Merkes, who opted not to seek re-election for another term after spending 16 years in office.

Thirteen new supervisors will be taking their seats on an overhauled Winnebago County Board following Tuesday’s massive shakeup where all 36 positions were up for election.

Up next is the partisan primary on Aug.13 ahead of the Nov.5 general election.

Wisconsin's presidential primary: From 'uninstructed' Dems to non-Trump Republicans: Takeaways from Wisconsin's primary

Here's a look at Tuesday's results.

Presidential Preference

Democratic – 13,111

Republican – 14,268

Democratic President of the United States

Joe Biden – 12,928

Dean Phillips – 483

Uninstructed Delegation – 804

Write-in – 120

Republican President of the United States

Chris Christie – 283

Vivek Ramaswamy – 127

Ron DeSantis – 558

Nikki Haley – 2,137

Donald Trump – 12,308

Uninstructed Delegation – 338

Write-in – 57

Circuit Court Judge, Branch 1

Michael D. Rust – 15,669

LaKeisha D. Haase – 13,876

Write-in – 26

Statewide referendums: Wisconsin voters OK amendments aimed at private election grants after 'Zuckerbucks' scrutiny

County Supervisor, District 1

Rachel Dowling – 544

Write-in – 8

County Supervisor, District 2

KristL Laux – 430

Jake Ackmann – 277

Write-in – 1

County Supervisor, District 3

Write-in – 55

County Supervisor, District 4

Jeff Lutz – 608

Write-in – 10

County Supervisor, District 5

Kay Horan – 365

Stefanie A. Holt – 435

Write-in – 2

County Supervisor, District 6

Jason Kraayvanger – 296

Lucas Reinke – 365

Write-in – 7

County Supervisor, District 7

Kate Hancock-Cooke – 592

Betsy Ellenberger – 575

Write-in – 3

County Supervisor, District 8

Jim Wise – 456

Write-in – 7

County Supervisor, District 9

Donald Nussbaum – 534

Write-in – 8

County Supervisor, District 10

Bryan Stafford – 502

Timothy Jacobson – 369

Write-in – 8

County Supervisor, District 11

Tim Paterson – 335

Jeffrey H. Schettl – 262

Write-in – 9

County Supervisor, District 12

Maribeth Gabert – 567

Write-in – 8

County Supervisor, District 13

Steven Binder – 331

Write-in – 11

County Supervisor, District 14

Tom Swan – 490

Write-in – 151

County Supervisor, District 15

E. Michael Robinson – 285

Amber Lyn Gilbertson – 375

Write-in – 4

County Supervisor, District 16

Christian Mueller – 89

Bob Knudsen – 73

Write-in – 1

County Supervisor, District 17

Write-in – 31

County Supervisor, District 18

James Ponzer – 438

Write-in – 13

County Supervisor, District 19

Joshua Belville – 356

Larry Lautenschlager – 323

Write-in – 7

County Supervisor, District 20

Tim Macho – 312

Eric R. Vlach – 176

Write-in – 6

County Supervisor, District 21

John Hinz – 445

Jeff Lawrence – 246

Write-in – 3

County Supervisor, District 22

Doug Zellmer – 561

Write-in – 12

County Supervisor, District 23

Koby Schellenger – 546

Write-in – 9

County Supervisor, District 24

Sarah Nelson – 426

Andy Buck – 521

Write-in – 1

County Supervisor, District 25

Karen D. Powers – 496

Scott A. Perzentka – 458

Write-in – 2

County Supervisor, District 26

Conley Hanson – 390

Write-in – 4

County Supervisor, District 27

Morris Cox – 551

Write-in – 10

County Supervisor, District 28

Nate Gustafson – 647

Write-in – 6

County Supervisor, District 29

George E. Bureau – 402

Benjamin S. Frank – 322

County Supervisor, District 30

Chuck Farrey – 907

Write-in – 9

County Supervisor, District 31

Ralph D. Harrison, Sr. – 885

Write-in – 6

County Supervisor, District 32

Frank Frassetto – 656

Robert T. Keller – 538

Write-in – 5

County Supervisor, District 33

Thomas J. Egan – 851

Write-in – 5

County Supervisor, District 34

Ed Jeziorny – 253

Tim O’Brien – 624

Write-in – 2

County Supervisor, District 35

Douglas Nelson – 801

Write-in – 63

County Supervisor, District 36

Howard Miller – 525

Write-in - 106

Town of Algoma Supervisor

Patricia Petey Clark – 979

Dan Martin – 865

Write-in – 22

Town of Clayton Supervisor 3

Patti Christianson – 586

Write-in – 12

Town of Clayton Supervisor 4

Terry Haase – 294

Scott C. Reif – 397

Write-in – 6

Town of Neenah Supervisor

David Bluma – 451

Jim Weiss – 575

Write-in – 3

Town of Winneconne Supervisor

Dale Burghardt – 375

Ryan Koch – 356

Write-in – 9

Village of Fox Crossing Trustee 1

Michael Van Dyke – 2,169

Write-in – 18

Village of Fox Crossing Trustee 3

Nicholas Gebert – 956

Gregory J. Ziegler – 1,430

Write-in – 15

Village of Fox Crossing Trustee 5

Deb Swiertz – 2,025

Write-in – 15

Village of Winneconne Trustee

Gary K. Witzke – 231

Joshua S. Janikowski – 259

Jaci Stelzner – 287

Miles Girouard – 228

Write-in – 5

City of Menasha Mayor

Austin R. Hammond – 1,678

Rebecca Nichols – 1,576

Write-in – 13

City of Menasha Alderperson, District 2

Sandra Dabill Taylor – 135

Rosita Eisenach – 194

Write-in – 1

City of Menasha Alderperson, District 4

Terri Perkins – 237

Write-in – 4

City of Menasha Alderperson, District 6

Tom Marshall – 129

Write-in – 0

City of Neenah Alderperson, District 1

Mark A. Ellis – 910

Kristen Sandvick – 697

Write-in – 4

City of Neenah Alderperson, District 2

Brian D. Borchardt – 1,397

Write-in – 26

City of Neenah Alderperson, District 3

Jeffrey Linski – 670

William Pollnow Jr. – 689

Write-in – 18

City of Omro Mayor

Steve Jungwirth – 445

Suzette Davis-Rice – 209

Write-in – 2

City of Omro Council Member

David Wiese – 416

Jason A. Reeves – 394

Cindy Ostrander – 405

Write-in – 17

City of Omro Municipal Judge

Jeffrey L. Kratz – 500

Write-in – 2

City of Oshkosh Council Member

Kristopher Ulrich – 3,783

Kris Larson – 4,905

Jacob Floam – 4,078

Tom Asuma – 3,804

DJ Nichols – 4,689

Write-in – 73

Friendship Consolidated Sanitary Commissioner

Raella Florea – 7

Berlin Area School Board

Jim Carriveau – 92

Catherine L. Kujawa – 91

Beth Paskey-Cook – 74

Jake Fox – 53

Write-in – 1

Menasha Joint School Board

Mary Jean MJ Shimek – 2,196

Chad E. Lewis – 1,984

Steve L. Thompson – 2,079

Write-in - 77

Neenah Joint School Board

Jeb Pfeifle – 3,466

Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson – 3,572

Brian Epley – 4,218

Alex Corrigan – 3,772

Susan Garcia Franz – 3,772

Chari Long – 3,485

Write-in - 76

New London School Board

Mark W. Grossman – 16

Nate Grundy – 12

Katie Batten – 12

Write-in - 1

Omro School Board

Kattie Stenson – 731

Jennifer Schmick – 969

Darla M. Fink – 822

Eric Thon – 701

Write-in - 29

Oshkosh Area School Board

Timothy Hess – 6,566

Beth Wyman – 7,315

Kristopher Karns – 5,687

Chris Wright – 6,430

Write-in - 108

Ripon Area School Board

Lori Machmueller – 76

Shannon Lampe – 46

Kelly Nielsen – 89

Denise K. Martinez – 87

Katie Grady – 81

Write-in – 3

Rosendale-Brandon School Board, Brandon Area

Jack Meyer – 0

Mandy Lemmenes – 1

Write-in – 0

Rosendale-Brandon School Board, Rosendale Area

Shane Bauer – 1

Jennifer Riedeman – 1

Write-in – 0

Weyauwega-Fremont School Board, City of Weyauwega

Nancy E. Gorchals – 102

Brandon J. Leschke – 57

Write-in - 2

Weyauwega-Fremont School Board, Towns of Bloomfield and Wolf River

Brad Gerrits – 114

Wally Sedlar – 45

Write-in - 1

Winneconne Community School Board

Donna J. Hanson – 1,314

Dean Ackmann – 1,440

Jill Verich – 1,324

Write-in - 63

State Referendum – Q1: Use of Private Funds

Yes – 14,393

No – 11,068

State Referendum – Q2: Election Officials

Yes – 15,131

No – 10,272

Town of Nepeuskun Municipal Referendum

Yes – 105

No – 59

Town of Utica Municipal Referendum – Q1

Yes – 110

No – 191

Town of Utica Municipal Referendum – Q2

Yes – 108

No –193

