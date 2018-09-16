Michael Moore Thinks Donald Trump Or 'One Of His Minions' Wrote Anonymous NYT Op-Ed

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said he believes President Donald Trump either wrote or directed one of his staffers to write the anonymous Op-Ed in The New York Times that described an alleged “resistance” effort within his administration.

“Trump or one of his minions wrote it,” Moore told CNN in an interview published Sunday. “He’s the master distractor. He’s the king of the misdirect. If we have learned anything by now, it’s that he does things to get people to turn away.”

He continued: “Let me give you the line in there that is most identifiable that he wants the public to believe. It’s the line that says, ‘Don’t worry, adults are in the room.’ That’s the idea, to get us to calm down and look away from what he’s really doing.”

In the explosive Op-Ed, published earlier this month, an unnamed senior Trump administration official describes being one of several others actively working to undermine aspects of the president’s agenda.

“Many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office,” the anonymous author wrote.

The piece sparked instant fury from Trump, who said it could be considered an act of “treason” and called on the Justice Department to unearth the writer.

The Times’ Op-Ed page editor, James Dao, has said he personally spoke to the anonymous writer, who was connected to the newspaper by “an intermediary whom we know and trust.”

In his interview with CNN, Moore called Trump an “evil genius” and said Americans should expect him to be a two-term president.

“Too many people in the summer of 2016 were so sure Hillary [Clinton] was going to win, saying no one is going to vote for this idiot,” Moore said. “He could win again. I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to. If you think any other way you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose.”

Moore’s latest film, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” explores the 2016 election season and is set for release in the U.S. later this week.