Michael Moore Slams Senate Over Betsy Devos' Appointment

Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore expressed his discontent at the Senate for approving the confirmation of billionaire Betsy DeVos as President Donald Trump's pick to lead the education department.

Reacting to her confirmation, Moore did not mince his words when he took to twitter and said: “The Senate Republicans have just sent a big FU to the school children of America…even the worst countries don’t s--- on their own kids,” Moore added, “Perhaps someone should call Child Protective Services.”

The drama that unfolded over DeVos’ confirmation Tuesday stretched on from Monday as Democrats staged an all-night session to oppose her confirmation. Even though Democrats were able to muster the support of two Republicans– Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), DeVos was voted in after Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in her favour, making him the first and only vice president to have cast the deciding vote on a Cabinet nominee.

Moore also reiterated remarks made by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during DeVos’ confirmation hearing where he correlated her appointment to nepotism and plutocracy.

“Just so we’re clear: Betsy & her Amway fam bought this Cabinet position 4 her, giving over $200 Million to Republican candidates thru the yrs” he tweeted.

DeVos has also been criticized for her known support to charter schools and school choice, which permits low-income families to use public funds to finance for private or charter schools and as a result she was condemned by the largest labor union in the U.S., the National Education Association, as it argued that her principles may cost the public education system.

Moore, also a Michigan native like DeVos, said the incoming secretary of Education has "worked tirelessly" to destroy the state's schools and also criticized her support for charter schools.

Moore, who had pledged support to Hillary Clinton during the presidential election had vigorously opposed DeVos’ nomination in the run-up to the vote Tuesday through public rallies.

“On Monday, call (202) 225-3121. Call your representative and your two senators, and, number one, we do not accept Betty DeVos as our secretary of education… that’s day one…make it part of your daily routine,” Moore had said to a crowd assembled for the Women’s March in Washington a day after President Trump’s inauguration.​

