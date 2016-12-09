Michael Moore Says Trump May Decide To Quit Presidency

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore made headlines in August when he predicted Republican Donald Trump would win the presidential election. In a Wednesday interview, the 62-year-old speculated if the president-elect would actually make it to the White House.

Speaking on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Moore said: “He’s not president until noon on January 20 of 2017. So that’s more than six weeks away. Would you not agree, regardless of which side of the political fence you're on, this has been the craziest election year?”

“Nothing anyone has predicted has happened. The opposite has happened. So is it possible that in these next six weeks something else might happen, something crazy, something we’re not expecting?” he asked.

Meyers then asked Moore if Trump finds the presidency to entail much more than what he expected.

“Oh, he is so bummed out,” Moore replied. “He may decide he just wants to quit before he even takes office. Everyone in the audience is saying that’s not possible. Everybody in this audience at some point in their life on the first day of their job knew they had taken the wrong job.”

The filmmaker in August predicted that Trump would take over the Oval Office in a post published on his website. He told Meyers Wednesday he had “never wanted to be more wrong.”

“I remember when I said this on the show, the audience moaned, like ‘no,’ all because it didn’t seem possible. She was ahead in the polls, she was winning the debates, it was a great convention. And he’s crazy,” Moore said.

Trump, who is currently putting together his cabinet, will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20, 2017.

