Michael Hoosock, officer killed in Syracuse, remembered: 'He was devoted to public service'

Michael “Hootch” Hoosock’s dedication to public safety was clear from the start, agreed friends and colleagues in the wake of the shooting death of the Onondaga County sheriff's lieutenant.

For about two decades, he served as a paramedic, volunteer firefighter and a sheriff’s deputy, helping countless people in the worst moments while serving various first responder agencies.

He was still working as a volunteer firefighter for the Moyers Corners Fire Department when he died late Sunday in a Darien Drive shootout in Salina, a Syracuse suburb.

“Mike was a family man,” said Michael Brown, chief of the Moyers Corners Fire Department. "He was devoted to his wife and kids. He would help anyone he could. He was devoted to public service.”

Brown recalled interviewing Hoosock and asking why he wanted to join the volunteer team in 2007, the same year Hoosock joined the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Hoosock

“He just said, ‘I want to help,’ Brown said. "That was his life He was a devoted public servant. That was his calling.”

He said Hoosock was the kind of guy who would answer a friend’s call in the middle of the night, even if it was to fix a sump pump or help out with a broken down vehicle. As a volunteer firefighter, he obviously enjoyed the work and volunteered for some of the tougher duties.

"He was just that guy," said Brown, noting that you could gather a room of Hoosock's colleagues - everyone would have a story but nothing bad to say about the career public servant.

Michael Hoosock was married with three children

Michael Hoosock

Hoosock was married with three children - ages 3, 5 and 7 - when he died in the shootout that also took the lives of Syracuse Officer Michael Jensen and suspect Christopher Murphy. He was the county's bomb squad commander and Brown said he made sure a bomb squad vehicle to a firefighter recruiting event in Liverpool just recently.

According to Hoosock's LinkedIn page, he was also volunteering for the Manlius Fire Department, another agency that took to social media to express grief.

“A decorated law enforcement officer with specialty training in bomb mitigation and SWAT, a respected firefighter, and an accomplished paramedic, Hoosock was truly one of a kind,” the department’s post said. “We are honored to have experienced Hoosock’s talents during his time with us as a career firefighter/paramedic, we are truly a better agency because of his presence on duty as a Manlius firefighter.

"Hootch was a firefighter’s firefighter, a cop’s cop, a genuinely amazing human being with a humble personality that did not align with his incredible abilities. There are simply not enough words to fix the pain of this loss or describe the incredible human that was Michael Hoosock."

The Democrat & Chronicle left a message with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office regarding his work history. His LinkedIn page indicated he served as a deputy 2007-2015, sergeant 2015-2022, and then a detective sergeant. He was promoted to lieutenant in June.

Hoosock's celebrated 17-year career with the sheriff's office included a medal of valor in 2020, when he apprehended a suspect in a double shooting.

Michael Hoosock remembered on social media

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office: "Hootch joined the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 as a deputy working his way up the rank to Lieutenant in 2023. Lieutenant Hoosock wore the black and gold with pride. Hootch was also the EOD commander. Throughout his years in the sheriffs office, he earned many medals of commendation, including the medal valor. Lieutenant Michael Hoosock will forever be remembered by his brothers and sisters in the sheriffs office."

Moyers Corners Fire Department: "To say he will be missed is an extreme understatement. Whether it was in the service of the Fire Department, Law Enforcement, or as an EMS provider, everyone knew how dedicated he was to the community. Even as a Lieutenant, he was out in the community providing proactive policing, and helping any way that he could with his vast and varied background of experience. Rest easy, Chief. We have the watch."

WAVES emergency rescue service: "As a decorated law enforcement officer that was moving up the ranks, Michael had specialty training in bomb mitigation and SWAT, was a Watch Commander and was also a respected firefighter, and a truly accomplished and gifted Paramedic. Hoosock was truly one of a kind giving his all. Rest easy Mike. We will make sure Cait and the kids are taken care of."

syracuseistory on Instagram: "Mike, better known as Hootch, was a friend and schoolmate. He was the type of person you could only strive to be - kind, driven, protective. He was also a firefighter, paramedic, and emt. A friend, Joe, remembered today that once when we were practicing at Lyncourt’s baseball fields, Hootch heard the fire station siren go off...he ran home, grabbed his bike and rode down to the station to help - this was who he was. Another friend, Erin, remembered that he was someone who made everyone around him feel safe and that he was destined to be a police officer. I last saw him a few months ago when walking in Eastwood. Hootch spotted me, stopped his patrol car and got out to chat for a few minutes before heading back out to serve the community, something he had done for nearly two decades."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michael Hoosock, officer killed in Syracuse NY, remembered