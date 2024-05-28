Michael Fanone warns Trump would be "an authoritarian who answers to and serves only himself" if he wins the election.

I'm just one representative of the hundreds of police officers that were assaulted that day by Donald Trump's supporters, inspired by his lies, the lies that continue to this day to inspire my fellow Americans to turn against their fellow Americans, to turn against police officers. At the end of the day, this election is about Donald Trump and his vision for the office of the President of the United States, not as a public servant who answers to the elected, to the people who elected him, but as an authoritarian who answers to and serves only himself. Thank you.

