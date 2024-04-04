Michael DeWayne Smith executed for two 2002 murders in Oklahoma City

McALESTER − Death row inmate Michael DeWayne Smith would have rather been an athlete in college than a member of an Oklahoma City street gang.

"I've always regretted that," he said in a phone interview. "I was good at sports. I could have easily got a scholarship."

Smith was executed Thursday morning for two fatal shootings in Oklahoma City in 2002. It was the 12th execution since the state resumed capital punishment in October 2021 after a hiatus of more than six years.

Matthew Harris stands with other demonstrators as they protest the execution of death row inmate Michael DeWayne Smith in front of the governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City Thursday.

Smith was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary after a lethal injection. He was 41.

He committed the murders, according to attorneys for the state, because he chose "a life of crime and violence" centered around the gang. Smith maintained he was innocent even though he confessed to police.

"Michael DeWayne Smith, known more commonly by the moniker 'HK' or 'Hoover Killer,' is a proud member of the Oak Grove Posse," the state attorney general and his assistants told the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

"Smith ... did not just join a gang. Smith was an active recruiter for the OGP and their self-appointed enforcer."

In a phone interview Monday, Smith told The Oklahoman he couldn't avoid his gang involvement and lacked a father figure to keep him focused.

"As a kid ... you're surrounded ... by the gang members or people affiliated with gangs. ... It was the community I was in. That was the culture. ... It was one of the biggest regrets of my life, actually."

The execution went forward after both the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court turned down his requests for emergency stays.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 March 6 to deny Smith clemency.

Death row inmate Michael DeWayne Smith speaks during his clemency hearing in March.

Smith had told the parole board he was hallucinating from drug use when he confessed to police. "I didn't commit these crimes. I didn't kill these people. I was high on drugs," he said.

What to know about Michael DeWayne Smith's case

Smith was convicted at trial of first-degree murder for two fatal shootings on Feb. 22, 2002. Jurors agreed he should be executed for both deaths.

The first victim, Janet Moore, 40, was shot once at her apartment. The second victim, Sharath Babu Pulluru, 24, was shot nine times at a convenience store then doused with lighter fluid and set on fire.

Neither was Smith's original target, according to testimony at the 2003 trial.

Smith, then 19, was high on PCP and hiding from the police, who had a warrant for his arrest on a 2001 murder case.

In the first shooting, Smith actually was looking for Moore's son, Phillip Zachary, because he mistakenly thought Zachary was a police informant, prosecutors said.

"It's her fault she died," Smith told police. "She panicked and she got shot. ... She like, 'Help! Help!' I'm like, I had to. I had no choice."

Smith next went to the A&Z Food Mart to shoot a worker over comments to the newspaper about a robbery at another food mart next door, prosecutors said. He instead killed Pulluru, who was filling in at the store for a friend.

A clerk at the Trans Food Mart had killed a fellow gang member during a robbery on Nov. 8, 2000. A worker at the A&Z Food Mart had told The Oklahoman in 2000 he was proud of his neighbor.

"The rest of the kids will learn a lesson by him being dead and stop doing these things," the A&Z Food Mart worker had said.

The shootings in 2002 came days before a trial for two other gang members involved in the robbery was set to begin. Smith confessed to his roommate and a neighbor before his arrest, according to their testimony at his trial.

Smith was convicted at a separate trial of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Otis Payne outside an Oklahoma City club on Nov. 24, 2001. He had admitted to police that he handed the gun to the shooter, David Burns. He was sentenced to life in prison for that crime.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Executed death row inmate said he regretted joining OKC street gang