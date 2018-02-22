Michael Dell Paid Record-Breaking Price For Manhattan’s One57 Penthouse

In 2014, New York's most expensive home ever was sold. The historic moment was made all the more intriguing by the fact that no one knew who the mystery buyer was. After years of speculation, it appears the name has been unearthed. Earlier today The Wall Street Journal reported that multibillionaire Michael Dell was the man responsible for purchasing the 10,923-square-foot penthouse atop Manhattan’s One57. And the record-breaking amount? A staggering $100.47 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, the founder and CEO of Dell Inc. (the multinational company) plans to have Miró Rivera Architects renovate the space. The tech mogul, whose new home will include six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and will span the 89th and 90th floors of the 1,005-foot-tall skyscraper, will enjoy uninhibited views of Central Park to the north, and Midtown Manhattan to the south.

One57 is located on a strip of real estate in Manhattan that's recently been dubbed Billionaire Row, because of the massive skyscrapers being completed in the area (which house mile-high price tags for their apartments as well). Yet Dell, who according to Forbes is worth $23.5 billion, will not retain the record for purchasing the most expensive home in New York for much longer. A multi-leveled penthouse in 220 Central Park South (a few blocks northwest of One57) is reportedly in contract and is expected to close for more than $200 million.