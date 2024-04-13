Michael Cohen calls Trump a "petulant man child" in response to Truth Social attack

Donald Trump is currently being held under the guidelines of a gag order issued by Judge Juan Merchan, which prohibits "making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses concerning their potential participation in the investigation or in this criminal proceeding." But days before his New York criminal trial, he seems to have done just that.

In a post to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump writes, "Has Mark POMERANTZ been prosecuted for his terrible acts in and out of the D.A.’s Office. Has disgraced attorney and felon Michael Cohen been prosecuted for LYING? Only TRUMP people get prosecuted by this Judge and these thugs! A dark day for our Country. MAGA2024!!!"

Cohen, Trump's former attorney and a key witness in his upcoming hush money trial, fired-back at Trump's attack with his own post to social media, writing, "When does enough become enough and the petulant man child gets a time out in lockup for his bad behavior?"

When does enough become enough and the petulant man child gets a time out in lockup for his bad behavior? https://t.co/B8zRQu7n5U — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 13, 2024

As MTN points out, Trump's most recent violation could be seen as an attempt to bait Merchan into a reaction that the former president could try to use to delay his trial proceedings, having filed at least ten motions to delay already.