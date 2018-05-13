Michael Che's Stepmom Melissa McCarthy Embarrasses Him On 'Weekend Update'

As much as she might embarrass him, Michael Che loves his stepmom Melissa McCarthy. She’s just so proud of him, she can hardly contain herself!

Just in time for Mother’s Day, McCarthy stopped by “Saturday Night Live” and interrupted Che’s “Weekend Update” segment just to do mom stuff. She brings his allergy pills, recalls that poem he read in third grade, and even helps deliver some jokes.

Of course, McCarthy isn’t actually Che’s stepmother, but now we know he had some “very juicy little buns.”