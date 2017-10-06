Michael Andretti to join Roger Penske in racing Down Under

FILE - In this June 10, 2017, file photo, team owner Roger Penske, left, talks with driver Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, on pit road before an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will move to Team Penske's sports car program next season, bringing his 20-year full-time IndyCar career to an end. Castroneves will still drive for Penske at the Indianapolis 500. (AP Photo/Randy Holt, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Michael Andretti is going to join Roger Penske in racing Down Under next year on the V8 Supercars circuit.

Andretti Autosport and McLaren Formula One chief Zak Brown's United Autosports announced late Thursday that they would buy into the Walkinshaw Racing on the Australian touring car circuit.

From Jan. 1, they said the team will be known as Walkinshaw Andretti Autosport, pending Supercars approval.

"Any chance you get to beat Roger Penske, you take it," Andretti was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press. "He's the benchmark in the sport."

Penske took a major share in Dick Johnson Racing in 2015 to form DJR Team Penske, a partnership that is now dominating the Supercars championship.

Their drivers Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard were first and third, respectively, in the season standings heading into this weekend's Bathurst 1000 — the highest-profile race on the circuit.

Andretti is expected to attend Sunday's race at the Mount Panorama in Bathurst, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Sydney in New South Wales state.