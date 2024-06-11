Mich. Woman Accused of Lighting Ex’s House on Fire, Which Killed His Partially Paralyzed Mom

Cinamon Charmaine Rigmaiden is charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and four arson-related charges

Detroit Police Department Cinamon Charmaine Rigmaiden

The Michigan couple had recently broken up, when, prosecutors allege, Cinamon Charmaine Rigmaiden went to her ex’s home late on the night of Monday, June 3 and doused the front porch with an accelerant.

Allegedly setting fire to the Detroit home, the 31-year-old fled the scene, per prosecutors.

Rigmaiden’s ex was not at home, but three others — including his mother, Tina Dorrough, and a 57-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman — were inside.

Dorrough, 53, died in the fire. The other two people, whose names have not been released, were rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to Wayne County prosecutors.

“Since when is the solution in the breakup of a relationship setting fire to an occupied house?” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “The alleged actions of the defendant in this case are beyond reprehensible.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Dorrough was paralyzed on one side of her body, Maria Miller of the prosecutor’s office tells PEOPLE, hindering Dorrough’s ability to get out of the home once it became engulfed in flames.

The following day, Livonia police arrested Rigmaiden, charging her with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson.

Rigmaiden was arraigned Friday, June 7 and remanded to jail. She has pleaded not guilty, according to the prosecutor's office.

In court last week her defense lawyer claimed that Rigmaiden had only intended to damage property and did not want to hurt anyone, Click on Detroit reported.

Rigmaiden is slated to return to court for a probable cause conference June 14.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.