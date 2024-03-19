Mich. Congressman Dan Kildee’s brother killed, sheriff says

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), Timothy Kildee, 57, was killed by his own son in Vienna Township Tuesday morning according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The sheriff said that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday his department received a domestic violence call to a home in Burton. He added that the 27-year-old suspect, who is a family member, came over to the house and got into a fight before pulling out a gun.

Sheriff Swanson said during the fight, one of Timothy Kildee’s sons heard the suspect say, “Give me your wallet and your keys.” Swanson said that wallet was found with the suspect.

Kildee’s son also heard a single gunshot during the fight.

Sheriff Swanson said the suspect stole Timothy Kildee’s vehicle before crashing it into another vehicle. The suspect was injured and is now in custody, but receiving care at Hurley Hospital. 6 News news partner WJRT said the person involved in the crash was one of Timothy Kildee’s sons.

No other people are considered suspects in the killing, according to the sheriff.

Congressman Kildee issued the following statement after local law enforcement authorities announced the death of his brother, “Our family is grieving and heartbroken. There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy. I thank the community for honoring my family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

