Miccosukee tribe member charged after an argument-turned-shooting on the reservation

An argument on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation last week culminated in a violent ending and the arrest of a tribal member, who officials say has now been federally charged.

Sutanga Rex Cypress, 42, was arguing with a man Friday when he pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida.

READ MORE: Man shot on Miccosukee reservation, according to police

Miccosukee police officers responded to the shooting on Southwest Eighth Street and Loop Road to find the injured man lying on the ground, a criminal complaint read.

“I’ve been shot,” the man said.

The victim, who was not identified, was airlifted to the hospital and taken to the intensive care unit. Their condition was not immediately known.

The complaint notes that a neighbor and his mother overheard the argument next door and what sounded like a “pop.”

Cypress, still at the scene of the shooting, was arrested.

On Monday, he made his first appearance in federal court and was officially charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.