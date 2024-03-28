Miamisburg man accused of selling guns to teens gets treatment instead of conviction

Mar. 28—A Miamisburg man accused of selling five firearms to two teen boys were were armed during a residential burglary was granted intervention in lieu of conviction.

Joseph L. Priddy, 70, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of improperly furnishing firearms to minor, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court record filed Thursday. The court determined he was eligible for intervention in lieu of conviction and withheld a formal judgment.

Priddy will be under the supervision of Montgomery County Probation Service for one to five years and enter into a drug treatment program, according to court documents.

The Miamisburg Police Department uncovered the crimes while investigating a burglary reported just before 1 p.m. July 13 at a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, according to a Miamisburg Police Department report.

Sgt. Jeff Muncy said the burglary involved two boys, ages 16 and 17 from Miamisburg, and that the firearms were rifles and shotguns. The teens were arrested and charged, he said.