Miami Twp. teen accused in Moraine drive-by granted intervention in lieu of conviction

Mar. 20—An 18-year-old from Miami Twp. facing charges in connection to a drive-by shooting in Moraine in September was granted intervention in lieu of conviction.

Noah Romero pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The court determined he was eligible for intervention in lieu of conviction withheld a formal judgment.

Romero will be under the supervision of Montgomery County Probation Service for one to five years and enter into a drug rehabilitation program, according to court documents. He also was ordered to have no contact with his co-defendants — Christian DeJesus, Michael Guadagno and Jaedon Landis.

The Moraine Police Division received a 911 call early Sept. 22, 2023, reporting shots fired into a house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

"Somebody just shot up my house," the caller said.

Multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people in the house, according to Moraine police.

Investigators identified the suspects and vehicle with help from witnesses. All four suspects were arrested by the end of the next day.

DeJesus, 19, of Miami Twp., has an intervention in lieu of conviction report scheduled for April 9 and Landis, 21, of Dayton has a pre-plea sentencing hearing scheduled for March 26.

Guadagno, 20, of Miami Twp. was sentenced in February to up to five years of probation. On March 8, his community control was terminated after it was determined Guadagno was not meeting all the terms of his probation, according to court records.