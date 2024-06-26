Miami Township man accused of targeting moms with young kids could get 900 years in prison

A Miami Township man accused of targeting single mothers to prey on their young children is now facing a possible prison sentence spanning hundreds of years, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office.

Keith Cruz, 52, was indicted Tuesday on 72 counts in Clermont County Common Pleas Court, including rape of a child under 13 years old, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery, as well as child sexual abuse material charges.

If convicted, Cruz faces the possibility of 900 years to life on the rape charges alone, the prosecutor's office said in a news release Wednesday.

A mugshot of Keith Cruz, 52, who's accused of targeting single mothers to prey on their young children. He is facing dozens of counts in Clermont County Common Pleas Court.

The case against Cruz came after Loveland police sought the help of local news media and the public in identifying Cruz's victims.

"He was clearly targeting single women who had young girls and boys of whom he would be able to take advantage," the release states. "He did not discriminate between (genders); his only qualifications were that it be a child."

Cruz is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center on child rape charges, officials said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, court records did not indicate when Cruz is expected to appear in Clermont County court. The Enquirer left a voicemail with Cruz's attorney.

Prosecutors are urging victims to come forward and contact the Loveland Police Department at 513-583-3000.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Miami Twp. man accused of preying on kids could get 900-year sentence