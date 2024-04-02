Miami teen dies after collision with semi-truck

KSNF/KODE — A 19-year-old from Miami was killed after he pulled out in front of a semi-truck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Seth Hoehl, 19, ran a stop sign on 69-Highway at the intersection of East 110 Road, about a mile west of Miami, and was hit by an oncoming 18-wheeler.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Hoehl died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was treated and released from Mercy Hospital Joplin.

