Miami Superintendent Steps Down

MIAMI, Okla.- Embattled Miami Public Schools Superintendent Nick Highsmith resigned tonight (5/2).

Some Miami residents calling for superintendent’s resignation amidst controversy

Nick Highsmith, April Board Meeting

The Miami School Board met in executive session for about 30 minutes and when they returned to the public meeting, the board unanimously accepted Highsmith’s resignation.

Highsmith did not attend the school district’s special meeting and no reason was given for his resignation.

Chuck McKibben, Board President, said no interim superintendent had been selected and the board was in the process of making a decision on who would fill the position.

There was no discussion during the meeting on whether Highsmith’s contract was bought out, or if it had been bought out, the amount of the buyout.

His resignation letter is posted below.

Highsmith, a Miami native, joined the school district in 2014. He was promoted to Miami High School principal in 2018, and Superintendent in 2021.

Highsmith came under fire the past several months from the community for the resignation of Andrea Berry, the former Wilson Early Childhood Center principal and for how he handled the SUVs that were surplused by the school, and later purchased by his family members.

Highsmith, who also purchased one surplused SUV, said at the April board meeting, the SUVs were sold at an online auction site and in compliance with district policy.

No one from the school board would comment after the meeting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.