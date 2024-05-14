Miami has been sizzling the last few days. Are excessive heat warnings coming?

South Florida has been sizzling in the last few days, but the National Weather Service in Miami says it will feel hotter later this week, and warnings may be sent out.

The heat index, which is what the temperature feels like to people when humidity is combined with air temperature, is expected to surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the week, forecasters said.

Heat indices up to 110 F are possible Wednesday through Saturday. The high feel-like temperatures could prompt forecasters to issue heat advisories if a heat index of at least 105 F lasts at least two hours.

If a heat index of 110 F or higher lasts at least two hours, which forecasters said is possible, excessive heat warnings could be sent out.

“It’s going to be pretty hot starting tomorrow,” National Weather Service meteorologist Shawn Bhatti said Tuesday.

Angelina uses a body board to catch waves near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

How hot will it feel?

If you live in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties, prepare for a scorching rest of the week.

Here are the maximum heat index values expected each day:

▪ Tuesday: Miami (98), Fort Lauderdale (101), West Palm Beach (102)

▪ Wednesday: Miami (109), Fort Lauderdale (109), West Palm Beach (105)

▪ Thursday: Miami (107), Fort Lauderdale (106), West Palm Beach (107)

▪ Friday: Miami (105), Fort Lauderdale (103), West Palm Beach (102)

▪ Saturday: Miami (108), Fort Lauderdale (107), West Palm Beach (108)

Dmitri uses a body board to catch waves near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

When will it cool down?

Miami-area residents and visitors won’t catch a break until Monday when heat index values are forecast in the low 100s, Bhatti said.

Would you call this a “cool down?” It might as well be given South Florida’s extreme heat.

A man makes his way down Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

Will it rain?

A 20% to 50% chance of rain is expected in the region through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

But mostly clear skies and little to no rain are forecast Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, rain chances are back to around 50%.

Margaret Pianelli, a tourist from New York, visits the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

Be careful to avoid heat exhaustion, strokes

With the high heat index values and prolonged exposure to the elements, comes an increased risk of heat exhaustion and illness.

When humidity is high, our bodies have a harder time to cool off as they lose excessive amounts of water and salt through sweating.

Here are some of the symptoms caused by heat exhaustion:

▪ Heavy sweating

▪ Cold, pale and clammy skin

▪ Fast or weak pulse

▪ Nausea, vomiting or dizziness

▪ Muscle cramps

▪ Feeling tired or weak

▪ Headache

▪ Fainting

If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, they must move to a cool place, sip water and put cool and wet cloths on their body. If they vomit or if symptoms last over an hour, call 911.

People make their way along the shoreline near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

Heat strokes happen when the body’s temperature increases rapidly and can no longer be controlled.

Heat stroke symptoms also include:

▪ Body temperature of 103 F or higher

▪ Hot, red, dry or damp skin

▪ Fast, strong pulse

When suffering from a heatstroke, always call 911. For a full list of symptoms and recommendations, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.