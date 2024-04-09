Some Miami residents calling for superintendent’s resignation amidst controversy

MIAMI, Okla. — Some Miami residents say the school superintendent should resign, following comments about the direction the district is headed at tonight’s school board meeting.

Roughly seventy people packed the school board chambers this evening, with several speaking either for or against Superintendent Nick Highsmith.

Those speaking against the superintendent brought up questions about things like the purchase of SUVs that were sold as surplus by the district.

Highsmith, who purchased one of those SUVs, says they were sold at an online auction site, in compliance with district policy.

He spoke at length about a letter that had circulated online, that brought up things like the SUV purchase, and a raise he had asked the school board for.

Highsmith seemed to take exception to that becoming public knowledge, meanwhile, parents say they didn’t get the answers they wanted.

“There were only five people that knew I asked for that raise, and they’re sitting at this table in front of me. That’s confidential personnel negotiations. I’d love to know how that got out there,” said Nick Highsmith, Miami Schools Superintendent (at the meeting).

“He needs to be asked to resign tonight, pending an investigation,” said Brent Judd, Parent of Miami Students.

The school board went into executive session shortly after Highsmith spoke.

