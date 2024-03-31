Miami plans to expand Riverview Park with hundreds of additional trees

MIAMI, Okla. — The City of Miami is hoping to add hundreds of additional trees to a city park.

150 native grafted pecan trees were recently added to Riverview Park on the east side of the Neosho River.

They were purchased using a portion of the money collected from paddlefish license fees.

City parks staff hope to add 250 more, mostly to the west side of the river.

Parks manager Zeb Mingori told city leaders the money would come from a no-match grant — worth more than $22,000 through the USDA’s “Urban and Community Forest Grant Program”.

The purpose of that program is to reforest areas in smaller communities.

If the grant is approved, it would mean 400 new trees in the park.

