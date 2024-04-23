Miami pharmacist raped preteens, feds say. He paid to sexually abuse more in Colombia

A Miami pharmacist hoarded over four dozen videos of sexual abuse of at least 10 young girls, ranging in age from 9 to 15. Local authorities discovered the illegal stash last week when they prevented him from boarding a plane to meet another preteen for sex in Colombia, officials said.

On Thursday, Stefan Andres Correa was about to board a flight from Miami to Bogota, Colombia when Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection officers stopped him to perform an outbound search, a criminal complaint read.

Officers found nine phones, each containing videos of young girls being sexually abused, the complaint read. The search revealed about 50 videos, and in at least two 42-year-old Correa is seen having sex with two minors.

Also uncovered was a text exchange between Correa and a sex trafficker that began two days prior. Correa asked the trafficker about the ages of the girls he had for “commercial sex.”

The pair agreed Correa would pay the trafficker $75; the 11-year-old he would sexually abuse gets $75. Additionally, he would give her an iPhone XS Max, the complaint revealed.

He added, “If she behaves, and takes good care of me, you can keep bringing her and you’ll each get [$75].”

Correa was charged Friday with attempted sex trafficking of a minor and attempted travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He made his initial appearance in court that day with a detention hearing scheduled for next month.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a maximum sentence of life in prison as well as up to a lifetime of supervised release.

Officers said Correa told them he had flown down to Colombia to “have sex with minors on numerous occasions.”

Correa traveled to Colombia about 45 times, according to officials.