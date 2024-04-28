A Miami organization honors veterans with new memorial brick garden

MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami organization continues to honor the sacrifice of veterans – nationwide.

Members of American Legion Post 147 held a groundbreaking – today – for a new veterans memorial brick garden that will be constructed on the grounds of the military museum.

It will be a pentagon-shaped area – containing a flag for each branch of military.

Under the flags – nearly two thousand bricks – bearing the names of veterans from all across the country – will be laid.

The entire memorial was designed by Sand Springs, Oklahoma native, Logan Rogers, who has a family member involved in the legion.

Legion officials say this project has received an outpouring of support from community members – including multiple companies that are donating the field rock and concrete for the memorial.

They also say a bench will be placed in the area – which has been donated by a local man.

“As a veteran, myself, just seeing your name and knowing that you’re gonna be remembered for a lifetime. We forget so many veterans that’s passed away that, you know, just fade away – and we don’t want that. We want our veterans to be remembered. Man, if my family put one out here, I think I’d probably cry for a week – I’m not lying about that. It’s..it’s going to be amazing,” said Curtis Nida, American Legion Post 147 Commander.

Legion officials say they hope to dedicate the new memorial later this summer.

If you’re interested in purchasing a brick – you can contact the American Legion Post 147 on their Facebook page, here.

