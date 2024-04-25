Miami man who allegedly murdered trans woman was on probation. His criminal past is lengthy

About a week before police say Gregory Gibert beat a trans woman to death Tuesday in front of the Miami City Ballet in Miami Beach, he started a long probation stint after serving a year in jail for aggravated assault, court records reveal. And because of his extensive criminal history, he’s been classified as a “habitual violent offender.”

On April 17, Gibert was sentenced to one year in prison and four years of probation for aggravated assault and attempted robbery charges stemming from an incident the year before. Since 2023, he had already spent 377 days in Miami-Dade County Corrections, according to court documents. His months in jail were counted as time served and the 53-year-old Miami man subsequently began his probation term.

Six days later, surveillance video would capture Gibert bludgeoning 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos with a pipe, pummeling her head and face while she lay on the ground near Miami City Ballet’s entrance, Miami Beach police said.

The gruesome beating is a snapshot of Gibert’s propensity for violent crimes — which he has been accused of committing since 2000. In fact, Gibert has been involved in more than two dozen criminal cases in Florida. What transpired in those incidents is unknown as arrest reports and criminal complaint affidavits were not available.

Here’s a look at cases in which he was convicted:

2023

▪ Apr. 6: Four years probation and one year in prison on charges of aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery. Credited one year in time served.

▪ Apr. 4: One year in prison on charges of cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Credited one year in time served.

2022

▪ Sept. 30: Sentenced to about 253 days in prison on charges of cocaine possession, resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Given time served credits.

2021

▪ Oct. 29: Sentenced to about 270 days in prison and 90 days of community control on an aggravated assault charge. Given time served credits.

2000

▪ Sept. 1: Sentenced to 3 years in prison on a gun charge in Duval County.