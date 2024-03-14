Miami Gardens police say one of their sergeants ran red lights, appeared to be drunk

Miami Gardens officers arrested one of their sergeants after they spotted her running through two red lights, driving erratically and appearing to be drunk early Thursday morning, police said.

Andrea Rhodeshia Smith, 38, was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes, speeding north on Northwest Second Avenue around 1:50 a.m., before she slowly rolled through the red light at 191st Street, her arrest report states. According to the arresting officer, Smith sped through a second red light at 199th Street.

That’s when a Miami Gardens officer in a marked police car stopped Smith at Northwest 202nd Terrace and Second Avenue. When the officer got out of the patrol car, he or she drew their weapon because of Smith’s “erratic driving and behavior.”

In the report, the arresting officer said Smith had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. Her breath also smelled like alcohol, the officer said.

After learning the driver was a cop, the officer called his supervisor, who then asked the Miramar Police Department to send an officer to administer field sobriety tests. The Miramar officer said he or she suspected Smith was drunk.

After Smith said twice she did not want to do the field sobriety tests, she was put in handcuffs. She later also declined to give a breath sample to estimate how much she had to drink.

Smith was then booked at Miami Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on DUI and reckless driving charges.

A Miami Gardens police spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.

Miami Herald staff writer Chuck Rabin contributed to this report.