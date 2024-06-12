Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports see hours-long delays as heavy rain swamps the region

Flights at major South Florida airports are seeing hours-long delays as heavy rains continue battering the region Wednesday, triggering a flash flood warning.

In Broward County, thunderstorms have dropped 2 to 5 inches of rain, which has led to flash flooding that forced the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down parts of Interstate 95.

READ MORE: Torrential rain, flooding shuts down I-95 near Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, within a flash flood warning zone, is already experiencing major delays, according to FlightAware, a flight tracker.

FlightAware reported that inbound flights are delayed at their origin for an average of 7 hours and held until 4 p.m. Departures are postponed by about three hours. At least 51 flights were canceled in the last 24 hours.

The airport posted on X that heavy rainfall is impacting flight schedules.

“If you’re traveling today or picking up/dropping off, check with the airline for the latest flight status,” the airport said. “There are delays, cancellations and standing water on the airport and neighboring roadways.”

Northern Miami-Dade has seen between 3 and 5 inches of rainfall, with more on the way. Parts of the county are also under a flash flood warning.

READ MORE: South Florida getting drenched with streets, homes flooding. More rain is on the way

At Miami International Airport, inbound flights are delayed at their origin by an average of 4 hours 30 minutes. Arrivals are pushed back by roughly 30 minutes; departures are postponed by an average of an hour, FlightAware reported.

About 105 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours at the airport.

READ MORE: Is your Miami flight delayed from the rain and flooding? Here are easy ways to check