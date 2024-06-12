Is your Miami flight delayed from the rain and flooding? Here are easy ways to check

What a mess.

As the heavy rain falls, South Florida is under a flood watch this week. Expect flooded streets in downtown Miami, Aventura and parts of Broward. Some areas have already seen six inches of rain, with much more to come.

And expect some delays at the airports. As of Wednesday morning, about 20 flights have been canceled at MIA and FLL, along with a few dozen delays.

Online flight trackers can help you check the status of arrivals and departures at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The tools are simple to use and can be filtered by time range, city and airline. You can also sort by arrival or departures.

Here are some of the websites and apps you can use to track your flight or the flight of a loved one during the stretch of bad weather:

How to check your flight status at MIA

One of Miami International Airport’s flight trackers shows a list of all expected arrivals and departures with options to use a drop-down menu to narrow results. It shows the carrier, flight number and where the plane is going to or coming from. It also gives real-time updates on the flight’s arrival or departure status, which concourse the terminal is in, and the location of baggage claim.

MIA’s other flight tracker tool lets you track by flight or route. If you know the carrier, the date and the flight number, this tool might be easier to use since it will only pull the information for your flight.

How to check your flight status at FLL

FLL’s flight tracker works by flight or route. To use it, you’ll need to know the date, along with the airline carrier and flight number, or the departure and arrival airport. The tool also gives people the option to see a list of all expected arrivals and departures and details on the flight’s terminal and baggage claim, too.

Some flights will also show you a map of where the plane is when it’s in the air.

How to check your flight status with an airline

Another way to check your flight status is with the airline. Downloaded the airline’s app. You can also use the airline’s website. Here’s where to go for some of the popular airlines in South Florida:

▪ American Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Delta or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ United Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Southwest Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ JetBlue or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Frontier Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Spirit Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.