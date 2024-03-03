Miami drops series to heavy-hitting, stellar-pitching No. 4 Florida Gators

Maybe next year.

Miami Hurricanes baseball fell to the No. 4 Florida Gators 8-4 Sunday at Mark Light Field, dropping their fifth consecutive home series to UF since the Canes last won the series at the Light in 2014.

Canes pinch-hitter Dorian Gonzalez Jr. hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to narrow UF’s lead to 6-4, but the Gators came right back in the ninth with a 2-run homer by Colby Shelton to make it 8-4.

Gators projected top-five MLB draft pick Jac Caglianone, a two-way star, allowed three hits and struck out 11 Hurricanes in six innings en route to his first victory on the mound this season. Offensively, Caglianone was 3 for 4 with a solo home run.

The long ball again was Florida’s friend. The Gators (8-3) hit five home runs Sunday, including two by Shelton. UF smacked nine home runs in all for the three-game series in which UF won the first and final games, with a Miami victory in between.

The Hurricanes fell to 6-5.

Other than the grand slam, the game was not without drama, punctuated by back-to-back homers and an ejection in the fourth.

With UF up 2-0, Gator Ty Evans led off the fourth with a home run to left-center. Tyler Shelnut followed with a homer to left to make it 4-0. As Shelnut approached first, he flipped his bat way high, looked briefly at the UM dugout and continued round the bases. As he was swarmed by teammates by the UF dugout, home plate umpire Brian Miller ejected him for excessive celebration because of the bat flip.

College baseball is cracking down this season on what it considers unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Gators got off to a good start with two runs in the first.

The Canes? A bad start, as freshman shortstop Antonio Jimenez misplayed Luke Heyman’s hard-hit grounder that ricocheted into the outfield. After the error, cleanup hitter Shelton hit a solo homer to give Florida the unearned runs.

UM’s left-handed junior starter Henrick Hernandez (2-1) allowed five runs — 3 earned — on six hits in five innings. He struck out nine.