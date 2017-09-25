Miami Dolphins' Michael Thomas Fights Back Tears While Discussing Trump's Insults

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas started breaking up when talking about Trump calling him "a son of a b!tch."

Miami Dolphins player Michael Thomas delivered a powerful response Sunday to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of NFL players protesting racial injustice.

“It just amazes me that with everything else going on in this world, especially involving the U.S., that’s what you’re concerned about, my man?” Thomas said, adding that he did take it personally when the president referred to protesting players as “sons of bitches” on Friday.

The Dolphins safety fought back tears as he turned his response to his daughter, arguing that players’ decisions to protest is bigger than the demonstrations on the field.

“I got a daughter, she’s going to have to live in this world,” Thomas said. “I’m going to do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like, ‘Hey, you did something, you tried to make a change.’”

Thomas’ reaction echoed a tweet he sent on Sunday encouraging his followers to use their voices and platforms to stop racial injustice.

“This is bigger than us!!!” he wrote.

Last season, Thomas took a knee during every national anthem, the Sun Sentinel reported. Though he stood during last week’s game, Thomas was one of the leaders of a team discussion on how to respond to Trump’s verbal attacks. Dolphins players who did not kneel on Sunday linked arms with their fellow players. Team owner Steve Ross joined in the human chain and locked arms with Dolphins players.