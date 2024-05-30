Miami-Dade public schools is hosting a job fair to hire teachers. Starting salary: $52,470

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is hosting a job fair seeking to fill teaching positions from pre-K to 12th grade.

By the end of the pandemic, Florida had up to 9,000 vacant teacher positions. By 2023, there were still 5,000 unfilled positions, Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega said at the time.

In Miami-Dade, teachers for English, Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Special Education are needed, as well as English as a Second Language. There are also job opportunities at M-DCPS for librarians and multimedia specialists. They are hiring support staff, like administrative assistants and accountants, as well as school bus drivers.

The starting salary for teachers is $52,470 and Miami-Dade Public Schools offers a 401-K retirement plan and a pension.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools job fair takes place on Saturday, June 1 at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, located at 71st Street and NW 11th Avenue. Those interested in attending can register online at app.brazenconnect.com or in person at 8:30 a.m., half an hour before the start of the event, which runs until noon.

Candidates can meet employers in person and ask questions about job opportunities and benefits. It is recommended to bring several copies of your resume and certifications or documents that prove your skills.

Job applicants must be authorized to work in the United States, and priority is given to military veterans, according to the announcement.

If immigrants do not yet meet the requirements to work as teachers in the Miami-Dade public school system, those with a degree from their country can take intensive courses to become teachers, offered by the Educator Preparation Institute (EPI) from Miami Dade College. They can complete the courses in eight or 10 months and then can be hired by the county’s public school system.

The other options is to obtain the foreign credential equivalence at the office of Josef Silny & Associates, authorized in South Florida to determine the U.S. academic equivalent of studies completed outside the United States..

Miami-Dade Public Schools Job Fair, June 1, 9 a.m. to noon, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, 1100 NW 71 St., Miami.