Miami-Dade officer was drunk when he drew his gun after crashing into police car: cops

A Miami-Dade officer was drunk when he crashed his county SUV into a parked police car and drew his gun, according to authorities.

Victor Montalvo, 43, remained behind bars Wednesday morning at the county’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $2,000 bond, jail records show.

Montalvo was driving a black Ford Explorer SUV, going west on Southwest 72nd Street toward 144th Avenue when he crashed his car into a parked Miami-Dade police car around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to his arrest report. The officer in the marked vehicle, police say, was providing security for a slow-moving roadway traffic marking crew and had his police emergency lights activated to warn drivers.

Police said Montalvo got out of the SUV “unsteadily” while the uniformed police officer whose cop car had just been rear-ended went to check on the crew. The situation worsened when a crew member told the uniformed police officer that they saw Montalvo “laying prone in the roadway.”

“Officer Zbik observed the defendant reached to the front of his waistband, draw a semi-automatic firearm, and take what appeared to be a low-ready, prone, tactical-type position with what appeared to be a dazed or confused look on his face,” police said on the arrest report.

Miami-Dade Police Department Officer Victor Montalvo, 43, was drunk when he drew a gun after crashing into a marked police vehicle in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, police said.

Zbik pointed his gun at Montalvo and loudly ordered him to drop the pistol, police said. Montalvo quickly dropped his gun and Zbik kicked it away. Montalvo was then handcuffed and put into the back of a police vehicle.

“I drank too much,” Montalvo told Zbik, according to police. Another officer told investigators Montalvo’s breath smelled like alcohol. The officer also noted Montalvo had watery eyes, slurred speech and appeared confused about what happened and where he was.

Another officer who arrived to conduct a DUI investigation said Montalvo had blood on his face and nose. That officer told investigators Montalvo refused to do a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and to provide a sample of his breath, which are used to help determine if a driver is impaired.

While Montalvo was in the back seat of the police car, he peed on himself, police said

Montalvo was charged with DUI and causing property damage. Police said Montalvo could also be charged with using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels said in a news release Montalvo was relieved of his duties.

“As the police Director, I am disheartened by the recent incident involving one of my officers who was arrested for driving under the influence, while on duty,” she said. “My officers are held to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty, and the actions of this individual do not reflect the core values of our department.”