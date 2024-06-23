A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worker’s relative was killed during a training exercise

A relative of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter died during a fire that ignited during a Friday training exercise.

Miami-Dade police announced the death, but not the name, of the 28-year-old man Saturday night. What happened Friday around 10:40 a.m. remains under investigation by Miami-Dade police homicide detectives, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arson detectives and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s office.

A vacant Virginia Gardens building at 6596 NW 36th St. owned by 36th St. Storage LLC was being used to assist in training a group that included international firefighters. Officials have not said exactly how the three-alarm fire occurred, but it drew numerous fire rescue and police units, sent several fire rescue workers to a hospital and shut down Northwest 36th Street for hours.