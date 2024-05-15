Miami-Dade detectives were patrolling neighborhood, cops say. Then 2 men shot at them

Two Miami-Dade police detectives were caught in a hail of gunfire while driving through a neighborhood near Miami Shores in an undercover car late Monday night, police said. The officers weren’t injured, but three men were arrested after the ensuing shots — while unintentionally aiding in a fraud investigation.

Around 9 p.m., detectives Prince and Barreto were working a Robbery Interventions Detail patrol riding inside an “umarked” red Jeep Compass, an arrest report read. That’s when the duo spotted an Acura sedan with what they presumed to be illegally tinted windows, so they followed to pull over the car.

The vehicle abruptly stopped at a nearby home in the 1440 block of Northwest 96th Street. Karyne David, 21, got out of the driver seat, and Skylar Richardson, 23, stepped out the passenger side.

Detectives slowly drove by the car and saw the two standing outside of it, the report read. One detective said David made eye contact with Barreto and his worn tactical vest, which read “police” on the front.

David told the detectives, “What’s up? What’s up?” in an “aggressive or threatening manner” as they drove past, the report read. Immediately after, gunshots rang out.

The police Jeep was hit at least five times. One bullet nearly missed Barreto, who glanced back toward the gunfire. He said he watched David and Richardson shooting.

The duo and another person in the Acura walked into the home while the detectives established a perimeter around it, the report read. Investigators eventually went to the home, where David’s family resides, and spoke to the three.

Alvin Terrence Bailey Jr., 22, told investigators he was sitting inside the car when the shooting unfolded. He, David, and Richardson were returning from a neighborhood gas station when they noticed an “unknown red” car was following them, according the report.

Bailey said he didn’t see the bullets flying, just heard the gunshots.

During a search of the home, police discovered a gun under David’s mattress and another firearm in the attic near his bedroom.

Richardson and David were charged with one count of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer. After being arrested, police say David told them “unknown persons” did the shooting.

Bailey also was arrested, though it was not in connection to the shooting. Instead, he was charged in relation to a United Postal Service investigation stemming from 2021.

Miami-Dade police were made aware that Bailey allegedly defrauded a UPS education assistance program, the report read. He received reimbursement for a GED program in which he never attended nor completed.

Bailey was charged with third-degree grand theft and organized fraud.