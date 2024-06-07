Miami-Dade detective fatally shoots man during robbery investigation, agency says

A Miami-Dade County police detective shot and killed a man Thursday night during a surveillance operation in Homestead related to a robbery investigation, the agency said.

Around 10 p.m., officers were staking out an apartment building at 40 NW Second St., where they believed the man they were looking for was staying, said Detective Argemis Colome, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

The 33-year old man, whom police have not identified, was wanted in connection with a robbery that happened Wednesday, Colome said.

When detectives entered the building, they found the man holding what police describe as “a sharp object.”

Colome said “a confrontation ensued” between the man and detective, and the detective shot him.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died, Colome said.

The department has not released the name of the detective, only saying he or she has been an officer for five years.

A law enforcement source told the Herald that police recovered a screwdriver they say the man was holding.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association — the union representing Miami-Dade officers — said the armed robbery happened in the Cutler Ridge area.

Regarding the confrontation, Stahl said, “In the first couple of seconds, it looks like he’s coming at [the officer] with a knife.”

As are all police shootings, the case is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.