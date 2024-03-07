Miami-Dade County moves to evict Miami Seaquarium, gives park until April to vacate

Miami-Dade County on Thursday gave the Miami Seaquarium weeks to vacate its government-owned campus after a string of federal inspection reports alleged poor care of animals there.

The notice terminating the Seaquarium’s county lease moves Miami-Dade dramatically closer to ejecting the Seaquarium from its home of nearly 70 years in a rapid escalation of the confrontation between Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the company that took over the for-profit operation in 2022. In a letter from the mayor’s office, Miami-Dade ordered the Seaquarium to surrender its waterfront property by April 21.

“Lessee’s long and troubling history of violations constitute repeated, continuing longstanding violations of Lessee’s contractual obligations to keep the property in a good state of repair, maintain animals in accordance with applicable law, and comply with all laws,” read the letter from Jimmy Morales, chief operating officer under Levine Cava.

The letter starts a process that could lead to eviction if the Seaquarium doesn’t agree to vacate. An eviction process would likely lead to a legal battle.

In late December, the mayor’s administration notified the Seaquarium that it planned to terminate the lease based on unpaid rent and other alleged violations of the lease terms. Levine Cava followed up with a letter in late January slamming the Seaquarium for what the U.S. Department of Agriculture said was unacceptable care for captive dolphins and other animals in the for-profit park.

“We believe it is imperative to address these serious violations decisively and with urgency,” Levine Cava wrote in the Jan. 24 letter to Eduardo Albor, president of the Dolphin Company, the Mexico-based parent of the Seaquarium. Weeks later, the Seaquarium posted a statement on social media accusing Levine Cava of “misinforming people” about animal care at the Seaquarium and lamented that the issue was being “used for political purposes.”

In other statements, the Seaquarium said it was addressing violations or issues cited in USDA inspection reports.

The park can challenge the eviction in court. For now, the Seaquarium remains open as a tenant of Miami-Dade.

Opened in 1955, the Seaquarium was once a showpiece of Miami’s tourism industry as one of the nation’s first theme parks centered on marine mammals. Its captive dolphin drew global attention after the Flipper television series was filmed there in the 1960s.

In the decades that followed, the Seaquarium became a target for animal-rights activists protesting conditions at the county-owned facility. Much of the attention went to Lolita, the Seaquarium’s lone captive orca living in a tank built for spectator shows.

As part of the Dolphin Company winning county approval for its lease transfer from the park’s prior owners, the company agreed to a goal of moving Lolita to a sea pen in the waters off Washington state, where she was captured in 1970. That effort was in its early planning stages in August when Lolita died at an estimated age of 57.