Miami-Dade cops handcuff man after SWAT throws flash-bang into house near Homestead

Miami-Dade police officers detained a man Tuesday morning after a SWAT team threw a flash-bang grenade into a home near Homestead.

The raid happened around 7:30 a.m. near Southwest 131st Court and 262nd Lane in the Meadow Wood Manor subdivision of Princeton.

Minutes after a flash-bang grenade was heard, the Miami Herald observed police escorting a handcuffed man wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

“They were serving a warrant,” Lt. Luis Sierra told the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald spotted a Miami-Dade SWAT team near Southwest 131st Court and 262nd Lane on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Police did not immediately give details about the warrant.

A woman came out of the house around the same time the man did. Police sat her down in the driveway and gave her a blanket.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said he’s lived in Meadow Wood Manor for about 14 years. The man arrested was the adult son of the woman who owns the house, according to the neighbor, adding that he’s never seen any trouble coming from the home.

“They’re nice people, and he’s a nice guy. Just the type that doesn’t seem to do anything,” the neighbor said.

Police arrest a man in a quiet south Dade neighborhood Tuesday morning after a standoff with tactical officers. The man came outside minutes after a flash bang grenade was heard. pic.twitter.com/atlDH9NLiO — David Goodhue (@DavidGoodhue) March 12, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.