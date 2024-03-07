Miami County man faces 29 felony charges in child sex case

Mar. 6—TROY — Bail of $250,000 was ordered for a Piqua man facing 29 felony charges including sexual battery and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Rodney G. Davis Jr., 37, is accused of conduct that was allegedly "going on for years," assistant Miami County prosecuting attorney Matthew Joseph said during an arraignment in county Common Pleas Court. The two alleged victims were known to Davis, he said.

Davis pleaded not guilty.

Judge Stacy Wall said the bail amount was set in part due to considerations of Davis, who previously lived out of state, as a flight risk and a danger to the public. A three-day trial has been scheduled to begin April 10.

Davis faces the following charges: 10 counts of sexual battery, six counts of endangering children, seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person; and six counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The charges allegedly involved two minor females and occurred between June 2022 and December 2023.