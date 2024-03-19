Miami city manager walks back data released Monday, noting ‘anomalies’ in search

Miami City Manager Art Noriega is walking back a report and spreadsheets he released Monday to outline the city’s spending with furniture vendor Pradere Manufacturing, a company owned by his in-laws that employs his wife.

On Tuesday, his office released a short statement acknowledging that it had released inaccurate data.

“An updated presentation/report will be compiled due to anomalies in the tracking system used to retrieve purchase information, as outlined in the recently released report,” reads a statement released by the city of Miami.

In a story about the data and presentation Monday, the Miami Herald noted the inconsistencies in the data released by Noriega.

The report, delayed by months, was released by Noriega as a response to questions of impropriety and potential conflicts of interests after Herald news partner WLRN reported on how much public money was spent purchasing office furniture from a company owned by Noriega’s in-laws. There was a roughly $211,000 discrepancy between the figures reported by WLRN and the numbers released Monday.

The flawed data was released well after Noriega had initially promised it. On Jan. 11, Noriega told city commissioners that he would present his findings at the “next commission meeting.” But three meetings passed before his presentation was scheduled for last Thursday. By 9 p.m. at that meeting, Noriega still had not presented but said he was ready to do so. Instead, commissioners suggested moving the presentation to April so that more people could be in attendance and have a chance to ask questions.

Noriega ended up sharing the presentation and the faulty data with commissioners, the mayor and the press on Monday morning.

