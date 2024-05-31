Will Miami get a break from record-breaking heat? What the forecast says about weekend

The hottest May in Miami history will end on a cooler note this weekend.

Maximum temperatures this weekend will be in the upper-80s and lower-90s. That’s almost like a cool spell, if you’ve suffered the past few weeks with the mid-90s and “feels-like” temperatures well over 100.

And don’t faint: It’s expected to dip below 80 at night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Not nearly cool enough for churros and hot chocolate, but we’re OK with the relief.

“It will still be on the humid side but not as bad as we’ve seen,” National Weather Service Miami meteorologist Luke Culver said Friday about the highs during the day. “It’s going to feel good.”

According to Culver, there’s a good chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility, which would offer a break from the heat.

The pattern, still hot during the day but just not as hot, will continue into Monday, according to the weather service.

National Weather Service Miami report for Friday, May 31, 2024.

MORE: It’s the hottest May ever in Miami. Heat index ‘completely off the charts’

May has been one of the hottest months on record in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The temperature reached 95 degrees earlier in the month and broke the record of 94 degrees reached in 1995.

Here’s how the weekend breaks down:

South Florida weekend forecast

A woman makes her way down Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as temperatures soar into the 90s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida.

Friday: High 89, Low 79, no rain, breezy

Saturday: High 87, Low 77, 40% rain chance chance

Sunday: High 86, Low 77, 40% rain chance

Monday: High 87, Low 78, 40% rain chance