This Miami-born burger joint was everywhere, then vanished. Look inside Royal Castle

The first Royal Castle opened in Miami on March 18, 1938. Soon the burger chain dominated the South Florida eating landscape.

By the mid-1970s, they were gone.

Two holdouts survived, operated independently with the familiar logo, orange facade and menu. One of those has closed.

Now, there is one Royal Castle left, on Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue.

The chain grew from a single hamburger stand opened by William Singer at 7952 NE Second Ave. in Miami after failing in the beer business. By the 1960s, the number of Royal Castles grew to more than 150.

Here is a look at Royal Castle through the Miami Herald photo archives:

THE RESTAURANTS

Arnold’s Royal Castle in North Miami, before it closed a few years ago.

News coverage of Royal Castle in 1958.

The last remaining Royal Castle in South Florida, on Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue.

1/16/08 Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald James Brimberry’s Royal Castle on NW 79th Street and 27th Avenue.

In 2009, Wayne Arnold, owner of a late-surviving Royal Castle in North Miami, signs a piece of the ribbon used in the grand reopening of his restaurant for patron Juan Criscuolo, a regular customer for more than 25. Criscuolo said he remembers his first time sitting at the counter as a young boy in the late 1960s.

Royal Castle in North Miami before it closed.

THE FOOD

A cook at a Miami-area Royal Castle.

A Royal Castle burger with cheese and a birch beer.

In 2008, customers at the counter at the last surviving Royal Castle at Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue.

In 2008, a customer bites into one of those famous burgers at the last Royal Castle.

Burgers and fries at the last remaining Royal Castle in South Florida.